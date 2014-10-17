The Winklevoss Twins Have A New App 'WinkDex' That Lets You Monitor The Price Of Bitcoin In Real Time

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, of Facebook infamy, are big Bitcoin supporters who reportedly own 1% of all available Bitcoins.

Their investment firm Winklevoss Capital backs a number of bitcoin-related startups and exchanges, such as BitInstant. On Wednesday the brothers launched an app, WinkDex, that helps users monitor the average price of a bitcoin in real time. Users can also calculate Bitcoins to USD instantly, and see historical charts.

WinkDex uses a formula to calculate the actual price Bitcoin is trading at instead of the mid-point of the bid, Tyler Winklevoss explained on app discovery site, Product Hunt.

The app pulls from multiple data sources, including Bitstamp, Bitfinex, BTCE, CampBX and LocalBTC. The price WinkDex displays is calculated based on volume of only the top three exchanges. The app doesn’t currently have price alerts or notifications, although Winklevoss says that’s in the pipeline.

Here are some screenshots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.