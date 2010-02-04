Europe To Greece: You're All Good, Except For These 1,224 Issues

The European Commission ostensibly gave the green light to Greece’s financial plan today, but according to Deutsche Bank the commission included an overabundance of red flags in their full assessment of the country judging by the 1,224 word count of their report, as shown below.



Not all votes of confidence are the same:

(Via Alphaville) Check out the official EU 1,224 word report here >

