Meet Winifred Jiau: The First Woman To Be Arrested In The FBI Insider Trading Probe

Winifred Jiau is the seventh person, and the first woman, to be arrested on insider trading charges in the FBI’s sweeping investigation.Like those arrested before her – Don Chu, James Fleishman, Walter Shimoon – Jiau worked in some capacity for expert network Primary Global Research (PGR) at the time when she gave tips on material, non-public information to portfolio managers that they then traded on, and profited from handsomely.



She was paid $200,000 for her services according to the FBI’s complaint. The feds have a cooperating witness and wiretaps that make their case against her “strong,” according to Bloomberg.

The basics about Jiau are this:

She’s 43. She’s an American citizen. She lives in Fremont, California (where she was arrested). She has a degree from the National Taiwan University. She has a masters degree in statistics from Stanford

And now for some more riveting details.

She began getting paid for insider information in September 2006.

When a cooperating witness asked Jiau if she had data yet on the next quarter, she replied: “As soon as I get it, I give you guys a buzz.”

She was an “expert consultant” with PGR between September ’06 and December ’08. She was a contractor for Nvidia, one of the companies she gave tips on, and left the company a year ago.

In 2007, according to civil court documents, she sued her former employer, Adteractive, for sexual-harassment. She was a senior statistician at the firm, and was allegedly fired for “refusing the alleged sexual advances of a supervisor.” The case was dismissed after a confidential settlement.

She launched a start-up that got funding from Intel, called Graphic Gems – a database of about 1,000 3-D images, that companies could use for their own online businesses.

She may not have got stellar grades in college, “but she got exactly what she needed from studying statistics at Stanford University: a good network of friends in the Web business.”

She may have sold this home in Belmont, California, for $540,000 in 2003 – she has lived and worked in the San Francisco/Silicon Valley area since at least 2000.

Prosecutors think she’s a flight risk because when the feds entered her house,

They heard her car running in an attempt to drive off… The agents found packed luggage inside her house. Jiau claimed she had just returned from a trip to Asia. The prosecutor said her Asia trip took place in October.

