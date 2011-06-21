Winnie Jiau: GUILTY Of Insider Trading

Photo: Information Week

The first expert network-related insider trading case just ended.The verdict: GUILTY. Winnie Jiau was charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud in Nvidia, says CNBC.



This is bad news for hedge funds everywhere, because everyone uses expert networks, but it’s particularly bad news for the upcoming expert network-related trials.

Of course, the evidence against her was pretty incriminating, as were the testimonies against her, especially that from her colleague at Nvidia and Noah Freeman.

Both of them hated working with her, but testified that her tips were spot-on.

Jiau created a “club,” and got paid in lobsters and presents (payments which she called “sugar”) for her “perfect tips.” The interesting lady also had code words for her sources, “cooks,” and her tips, “recipes.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.