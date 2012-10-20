China Holds The World's Most Exclusive And Insane Sporting Event, The Wingsuit Flying Championships

Photo: CCTV

The first ever Wingsuit Flying World Championships were held in Hunan Province, China this week.In what’s considered the most extreme sport in the world, flyers jump off a mountain and try to reach the finish line the fastest.



Only 20 humans on Earth are qualified for the event, and the insane images over the next few pages will give you a solid idea why.

