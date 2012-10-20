China Holds The World's Most Exclusive And Insane Sporting Event, The Wingsuit Flying Championships

Photo: CCTV
The first ever Wingsuit Flying World Championships were held in Hunan Province, China this week.In what’s considered the most extreme sport in the world, flyers jump off a mountain and try to reach the finish line the fastest.
Only 20 humans on Earth are qualified for the event, and the insane images over the next few pages will give you a solid idea why.
The flyer goes spread eagle in mid air, and the fabric of the suit increases his surface area so he can control his speed and trajectory
Here's the platform. Red Bull, the same week they sponsored Felix Baumgartner's space jump, sponsored the event
You fly down the mountain and around the valley below, and try to get the finish line in the shortest time possible
Eventually they gain control, and wiggle their legs free so they can land. They also have a smoke bomb on their foot to track them
