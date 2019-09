We’ve shown you a few videos of people flying in those crazy wingsuits. And here’s another one, with daredevil Jeb Corliss flying through a cave in the Tianmen Mountain in China.



Corliss flies through the relatively small hole with ease. Insane.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.