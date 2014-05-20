Guys In Wingsuits Fly Over New York City At 120 MPH

Tony Manfred
Wingsuit manhattanRed Bull via Telegraph

Five members of the Red Bull Air Force stunt team flew over Manhattan’s financial district in wingsuits on Sunday.

The team jumped out of a plane at 7,500 feet, soared over New York at speeds up to 120 mph, and landed on a barge on the Hudson River, the Telegraph reports.

It was a crystal-clear day, and they got some spectacular views.

They got a full overhead view of the city moments after they jumped out of the plane:

Wingsuit nyc highRed Bull via Telegraph

Soaring over skyscrapers:

Wingsuit nycRed Bull via Telegraph

Down the Hudson River:

Wingsuit nyc flightRed Bull via Telegraph

They deployed the parachutes when they got past the new World Trade Center:

Wingsuit nyc parachuteRed Bull via Telegraph

Watch the full video here:

