Guys In Wingsuits Fly Over New York City At 120 MPH

Five members of the Red Bull Air Force stunt team flew over Manhattan’s financial district in wingsuits on Sunday.
The team jumped out of a plane at 7,500 feet, soared over New York at speeds up to 120 mph, and landed on a barge on the Hudson River, the Telegraph reports.
It was a crystal-clear day, and they got some spectacular views.
They got a full overhead view of the city moments after they jumped out of the plane:
Soaring over skyscrapers:
Down the Hudson River:
They deployed the parachutes when they got past the new World Trade Center:
Watch the full video here:
