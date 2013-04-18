Crazy Person In A Wingsuit Flies Through A Gap In The Side Of A Mountain

We’ve seen wingsuit fliers soar through buildings and valleys, but never a narrow gap in the face of a mountain.



Alexander Polli went to the Roca Foradada Mountains to Spain to fly through a small cave at 155 miles per hour.

In this video of the flight, it looks like he’s going to smack into the mountain before you see the tiny slit in the rock at the last moment.

Wow:

