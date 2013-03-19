Insane Video Of Two People In Wingsuits Flying Between Skyscrapers In Rio De Janeiro

This might be the craziest wingsuit video yet.



Daredevils Jokke Summer and Ludovic Woerth jumped out of an aircraft above Rio de Janeiro, dove toward the ground, and then soared between two skyscrapers in terrifying fashion.

The jump happened at 5:45 a.m., and they didn’t have permission from the city, according to the YouTube description.

Wow (via Devour):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.