Real Or Fake? A Guy In A Wingsuit Jumps Off A Mountain And Lands On Water Without A Parachute

This video of French wingsuit flier purportedly landing on a lake in Italy without a parachute is making the rounds today.
In it, Raphael Dumont supposedly climbs a mountain, jumps off it, glides over the lake, and then skims along the water to stop himself without a parachute.
A bunch of people are calling it a fake. The reasons:
- The video of the landing is awkwardly edited, and Dumont isn’t travelling as fast as he should be.
- It was posted by World of Wingman, a men’s grooming company.
- There are no other wingsuit videos online with “Raphael Dumont.”
We’re thinking it’s a viral video, not the real deal. The footage of the initial flight looks authentic, but the landing is super sketchy.
So yeah, we’re #TeamFake, but decide for yourself (fast forward to 1:30 for the flight):
