This Guy Jumped Off A 900-Foot Bridge In A Wingsuit, Hit The Water At 80 MPH, And SURVIVED

Basejumper Christopher Brewer’s parachute failed when he leapt off a bridge in his wingsuit, and he hurtled 900 feet down to a river, hitting the water at around 80 MPH.



Amazingly, he survived, suffering a pelvic fracture and injuries to his spine and lungs. The wingsuit likely slowed his fall just enough to save his life. He is now in stable condition, according to the Daily Mail.

Here’s the video of his horrific ride into the water (via Daily Mail):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

