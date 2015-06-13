Chicken wing chain Wingstop gains 60% in its stock market debut

Wingstop is up more than 60% in its public market debut.

The chicken wings chain priced had priced its shares at $US19, more than the previously indicated range of between $US16 and $US18 a share.

The stock rose as high as $US31 per share early Friday. At this price, the company is valued at around $US880 million.

It is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WING.”

According to its IPO filing with the SEC, Wingstop had $US8.9 million in profits last year, and his seen growth in net income annually over the last three years.

NOW WATCH: Chickens Today Are Shockingly Bigger Than They Used To Be



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.