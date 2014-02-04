The 'Wingman' App Wants To Help You Join The Mile High Club

Think of it as Tinder at high altitude. Wingman was designed to help you get lucky while flying, because, why not?

Imagine, you’re in the middle of a cross-country flight, you’re feeling a little frisky, and as long as you could hook up with the in-flight WiFi, you could find someone to hook up with.

Here’s how it would work: You’d create a profile with your picture, first name, age, occupation, flight number, and airline. Of course, you’d specify whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure.

The app will then show you a list of travellers on the same flight that you can potentially start a conversation with.

“I’m pretty sure that at some point, anyone who’s flown has had a thought, like, ‘I wonder what it would be like to talk to that person. Too bad it’s never going to happen, because the seating arrangement didn’t provide for that,‘” Gabe Whaley, a 24-year-old copywriter in New York and developer of the app, tells ANIMAL New York, where we first read about the app.

Wingman isn’t available yet, but you can sign up for notifications about its development here.

The downside? Not a lot of room to cast a wide net, and, if you’re rejected, you can’t just leave the plane.

Whaley tells Animal it’s up to the user to determine if they’ll really use the app to find an in-flight sexual partner.

“Whether they go through with it or not has nothing to do with the app,” he says. “It has everything to do with them. “

