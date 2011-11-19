This Wing Man Is The Coolest Person On Wall Street Today

Photo: LinkedIn

His name is Wing Man and he’s listed as a former assistant risk manager at Sumitomo Trust & Banking based in London on Bloomberg.Today Wing Man happens to be one of the “Most Viewed People” on Bloomberg with no accompanying news story.



This automatically makes him one of the coolest people on Wall Street today.

No wonder. His name is awesome.

He was previously featured on The Top 25 Names on Bloomberg in 2008.

Here’s some more about Wing Man.

He studied at Cass Business School, the City University of London and the University of Hull.

He previously worked for Bank of Japan in risk management, according to his LinkedIn.

