How Restaurants Like Hooters Cope When It's No Longer 'Wing Season'

“Wing season” runs from September through April, but once the Super Bowl and March Madness pass by, wing chains have to go to great lengths to keep people coming into their stores, reports Mark Brandau at Nation’s Restaurant News.Here’s a look at what the wing chains are doing to cope. From Brandau’s report:



Hooters tries to stand out by catering to baseball fans more than the other brands. It’s also releasing a new menu (with a pair of new burgers), amping up its marketing and hosting qualifying events for a wing-eating tournament and a Hooters Girl swimsuit pageant.

Wingstop CMO Andy Howard tells Brandau that the chain doesn’t look for “one big idea that will be the end-all, be-all.” Instead, it looks to draw enough people in for the end of the pro basketball season and through baseball season, while tweaking its pricing.

Wing Zone is using a flavour campaign — having people vote to rename all 17 of its sauces — to help drive traffic and sales.

The Tilted Kilt is firing up its Kilt Girl Voting Contest which selects the servers that will appear on the brand’s annual calendar. It’s a simple, sex sells promo that gets a ton of hype for the brand on social media.

