Is Wikipedia Sleazier Than Valleywag?

TechCrunch’s Mike Arrington bemoans the existence of Nick Denton’s Valleywag, which he says has turned honest, hard-working Valley folks into unwilling tabloid fodder (unlike those fame-grubbing LA loo-loos, who apparently deserve what they get). Scripting News’s Dave Winer, meanwhile, says Arrington is right about the loathsome Valleywag, but should have aimed his flamethrower at an even sleazier publication, Jimmy Wales’s Wikipedia.



Who’s right? You be the judge. Meanwhile, Messrs. Denton and Wales thank you for your pageviews.

TechCrunch: When Will We Have Our First Valleywag Suicide?

Scripting News: Valleywag Absolutely Right About Sleazy Jimmy Wales and His Gutter-Rag Wikipedia

