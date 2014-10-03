A Complete Guide To All Of The Beer And Wine The World Drinks

Here’s some information that may be useful at the next trivia night at your local bar.

Comparecamp.com created a cool infographic with facts and stats about the world’s two most popular alcohols.

As you can see, the US recently overtook France as the world’s top market for wine. Meanwhile, no part of the world drinks as much wine as the folks at The Vatican.

Beer is believed to be older than wine, but the most expensive bottle of wine ever sold brought in much more than the priciest brew.

Plenty more fascinating facts are below.

