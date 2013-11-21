The 20 Best Wines In The World, According To Wine Spectator

For the past 25 years,

Wine Spectator‘s editors have had the enviable job of selecting the best wines from around the world.

In 2013 alone, they reviewed more than 20,000 new wines and narrowed their list down to a manageable 100 they deemed the most “exciting.”

The ranking spans over 14 countries (including the U.S.) with an average price point of a fairly affordable $US51. Even Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s new Rosé Miraval wine made the cut.

Below are the 20 best wines of 2013, according to Wine Spectator, based on quality, value, availability, and “x-factor.” These should be on your radar in the upcoming months and years.

Cune Rioja Imperial Gran Reserva ($63) Château Canon-La Gaffelière St.-Emilion ($103) Domaine Serene Pinot Noir Willamette Valley Evenstad Reserve ($65) Hewitt Cabernet Sauvignon Rutherford ($92) Kongsgaard Chardonnay Napa Valley ($75) Giuseppe Mascarello & Figlio Barolo Monprivato ($110) Domaine du Pégaü Châteauneuf-du-Pape Cuvée Réservée ($120) Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-Pape ($120) Lewis Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Reserve ($135) Quilceda Creek Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley ($135) Reynvaan Syrah Walla Walla Valley Stonessence ($70) Turley Zinfandel Paso Robles Dusi Vineyard ($42) Croft Vintage Port ($93) Bedrock The Bedrock Heritage Sonoma Valley ($37) Olivier Ravoire Gigondas ($33) G.D. Vajra Barolo Albe ($42) Alexana Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Revana Vineyard ($42) Poggerino Chianti Classico ($25) Hamilton Russell Chardonnay Hemel-en-Aarde Valley ($33) Chateau Dereszla Tokaji Aszú 5 Puttonyos ($40)

View the full list of Wine Spectator’s top 100 wines in 2013 here.

