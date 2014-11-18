Leeuwin Estate's Chardonnay Is One Of The World's Top 5 Wines, According To Wine Spectator

Megan Willett
Pouring wine tasting A man tests red wine in the Tenuta dell'Ornellaia estate in Castagneto Carducci, in TuscanyREUTERS/Tony Gentile

Since 1988, Wine Spectator‘s editors have been reviewing the best wines in the world.

In 2014, they reviewed about 18,000 new wines and narrowed their list down to a manageable 100 they deemed the most “thought-provoking.”

This year, the winner was surprising. Instead of the usual French or California bordeaux or chardonnay, the winning wine was a vintage port from Portugal — highly unexpected.

The ranking spans 14 countries (including the US) with an average price point of $US47 (lower than last year’s $US51).

Below are the 20 best wines of 2014, according to Wine Spectator, based on quality, value, availability, and “x-factor.”

  1. Dow Vintage Port ($US82)

  2. Mollydooker Shiraz McLaren Vale Carnivale of Love ($US75)

  3. Prats & Symington Douro Chryseia ($US55)

  4. Quinta do Vale Meão Douro ($US76)

  5. Leeuwin Chardonnay Margaret River Art Series ($US89)

  6. Castello di Ama Chianti Classico San Lorenzo Gran Selezione ($US52)

  7. Clos des Papes Châteauneuf-du-Pape ($US135)

  8. Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills ($US40)

  9. Concha y Toro Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto Don Melchor ($US125)

  10. Château Léoville Las Cases St.-Julien ($US165)

  11. Mount Eden Vineyards Chardonnay Santa Cruz Mountains ($US60)

  12. Château Guiraud Sauternes ($US50)

  13. Fonseca Vintage Port ($US116)

  14. Fontodi Colli della Toscana Centrale Flaccianello ($US120)

  15. Bedrock The Bedrock Heritage Sonoma Valley ($US42)

  16. Two Hands Shiraz Barossa Valley Bella’s Garden ($US69)

  17. Soter Pinot Noir Yamhill-Carlton District Mineral Springs Ranch ($US60)

  18. Château Doisy-Védrines Barsac ($US35)

  19. Luca Malbec Uco Valley ($US32)

  20. Peter Michael Chardonnay Knights Valley Ma Belle-Fille ($US90)

You can view the full list of 100 wines at Wine Spectator.

