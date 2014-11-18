Leeuwin Estate's Chardonnay Is One Of The World's Top 5 Wines, According To Wine Spectator

Since 1988, Wine Spectator‘s editors have been reviewing the best wines in the world.

In 2014, they reviewed about 18,000 new wines and narrowed their list down to a manageable 100 they deemed the most “thought-provoking.”

This year, the winner was surprising. Instead of the usual French or California bordeaux or chardonnay, the winning wine was a vintage port from Portugal — highly unexpected.

The ranking spans 14 countries (including the US) with an average price point of $US47 (lower than last year’s $US51).

Below are the 20 best wines of 2014, according to Wine Spectator, based on quality, value, availability, and “x-factor.”

Dow Vintage Port ($US82) Mollydooker Shiraz McLaren Vale Carnivale of Love ($US75) Prats & Symington Douro Chryseia ($US55) Quinta do Vale Meão Douro ($US76) Leeuwin Chardonnay Margaret River Art Series ($US89) Castello di Ama Chianti Classico San Lorenzo Gran Selezione ($US52) Clos des Papes Châteauneuf-du-Pape ($US135) Brewer-Clifton Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills ($US40) Concha y Toro Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto Don Melchor ($US125) Château Léoville Las Cases St.-Julien ($US165) Mount Eden Vineyards Chardonnay Santa Cruz Mountains ($US60) Château Guiraud Sauternes ($US50) Fonseca Vintage Port ($US116) Fontodi Colli della Toscana Centrale Flaccianello ($US120) Bedrock The Bedrock Heritage Sonoma Valley ($US42) Two Hands Shiraz Barossa Valley Bella’s Garden ($US69) Soter Pinot Noir Yamhill-Carlton District Mineral Springs Ranch ($US60) Château Doisy-Védrines Barsac ($US35) Luca Malbec Uco Valley ($US32) Peter Michael Chardonnay Knights Valley Ma Belle-Fille ($US90)

You can view the full list of 100 wines at Wine Spectator.

