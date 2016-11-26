Here's what wine you should be drinking, according to how you take your coffee

Pierre Muller/AFP/Getty Images

The way you drink your coffee can say a lot about your preference for fragrance, aroma, body, and acidity.

You can take those preferences and apply them to lots of other foods and drinks, including wine.

We asked Paolo Meregalli, owner of popular New York restaurant Mulino a Vino, to give us his wine recommendations based on how different people take their morning coffee.

Whether you like your coffee black, as an espresso, with a dose of sugar, or with a splash of milk, here are some wine styles to match your preferences.

Black Coffee

For those who prefer black coffee, wines that have notes of spiciness, astringency, and acidity are the best choice.

Meregalli recommends Ruché, a red Italian grape variety that comes from the Piedmont region and has aromatic, dry, and fruity flavours. You could also try Cabernet Franc, known for its delectable spicy tones.

If those two don’t fit the bill, sip on Beaujolais nouveau, a light and earthy variety made from Gamay grapes in the Beaujolais region of France.

Espresso

Wines that have high tannins and hearty flavours complement the thick texture and strong bitterness of an espresso.

Espresso connoisseurs will enjoy Chianti wines of Tuscany, Italy, which exhibit bold flavours like cherry and tobacco. They might also like Médoc wines, full-bodied reds packed with tastes of chocolate and violet.

Marsanne wines produce scents of roasted nuts, pears, peaches, spices, and flowers.

Coffee with milk

Drinking coffee with milk indicates a preference for softer flavours. Meregalli says to go for aged wines that are smooth but low in acidity.

These include Chardonnay, Amarone (a rich and dry red wine with very little acid), Cabernet Sauvignon (a full-bodied red wine wih dark fruit flavours), or a super Tuscan wine. These are red wines that come from Tuscany but may include non-indigenous grape varieties like Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah.

Coffee with sugar

Not surprisingly, drinking coffee with sugar points to a preference for sweetness.

Meregalli recommends looking for wines like Riesling, Moscato, and Zinfandel that are rich in fruit flavours.

Tea

Meregalli has a bonus recommendation for tea drinkers, and dry and savoury elements are the key players.

Sauvignon Blanc, known for offering consistently fresh and bright flavours, and Sangiovese, crisp blends with flavours ranging from plum to oak, should be the go-to choices.

Talia Avakian contributed reporting on an earlier version of this story.

