Wine Is Good For Your Heart, If You Mix It With A Little Exercise

David Silverman/Getty Images

The good news is that another study has found that wine is good for you.

However, according to research in Europe, wine only protects against cardiovascular disease (CVD) in those who exercise.

This is the first randomised trial comparing the effects of red and white wine in people at mild to moderate risk of cardiovascular disease.

“We found that moderate wine drinking was only protective in people who exercised,” says Professor Milos Taborsky from the Czech Republic.

“Red and white wine produced the same results.”

Evidence suggesting that mild to moderate consumption of wine protects against cardiovascular disease has been accumulating since the early 1990s.

Moderate consumption is defined by WHO (World Health Organization definition) as 0.2 litres for women and 0.3 litres for men, a maximum of five times a week.

Professor Taborsky says the study, which was presented to the European Society of Cardiology, suggests that the combination of moderate wine drinking plus regular exercise is protective against cardiovascular disease.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.