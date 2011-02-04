POP QUIZ: What's The Fastest Growing Wine Market In The World?

Photo: By avantard on flickr
Morgan Stanley has published a very dense look at the global wine market.It looks at production and consumption trends across various countries, including where various countries get their wine, and where the vineyards are located around the world.
So, which country is the fastest growing wine market?
Spain has more hectares of vineyards than anyone else. Interesting that Turkey and China are 4th and 5th.
