Wine Guy Gary Vaynerchuk Vlogs, Tweets To Book Success

Can you turn Web video and Twitter fame into money? Maybe — if you write a book.



Jersey video blogger Gary Vaynerchuk’s debut, “101 Wines Guaranteed to Inspire, Delight, and Bring Thunder to Your World,” is still within earshot of the Amazon top 100 in pre-release sales — it’s currently no. 109 overall and no. 6 in Amazon’s Cooking, Food & Wine section. (As Gary notes in the Tweet below, it looks like it peaked at no. 39 on Wednesday night. Still, very impressive for a wine book that’s not even out yet.)

Obviously, we don’t know who’s buying Gary’s book, but we’re betting that his fast-growing Internet fan base — he boasts 60,000 daily viewers for the entertaining “Wine Library TV” and 6,500 Twitter followers — is helping a lot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.