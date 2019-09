Wine video guy and Internet celebrity Gary Vaynerchuk is going to be buying us all a round. The 33-year-old from Belarus and New Jersey just announced a “seven-figure, 10-book deal” with HarperStudio via the WSJ.

The first book, “Crush It! Turn Your Passion into Profits in a Digital World,” will go on sale in September.

