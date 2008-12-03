Wine Goes For Record Prices In Hong Kong

A 12-bottle lot of 1961 Chateau Latour sold for a record price at an auction in Hong Kong this weekend. It went for $1.3 million Hong Kong dollars, which is more than twice its pre-sale estimate.

So maybe Lawrence of Arabia documents aren’t the only things moving these days?

Luxist: They were bought by an Asian private collector. Two other lots of Latour 1961 were the second- and third-most expensive items at the auction. And the sale ratio was healthy on this one, out of 246 lots offered, 231 sold for a combined HK$31.5 million with many lots going above estimates. Wine seems to be fairing better than art at auctions recently, especially in Hong Kong. Around 90 per cent of lots offered at Acker Merrall & Condit’s Nov. 15 sale found buyers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.