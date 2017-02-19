This glass fits around your nose so you can smell wine as you drink it

Designer James Piatt has created a glass that’s designed for people to smell their wine while drinking.
The ‘Wine Glass Mask’ glass claims to trap the wine’s aromas in like a scuba mask. It has two small air holes on each side of the glass and it’s designed to be “part novelty” and “part functional.”
It is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter.
Produced by David Ibekwe
