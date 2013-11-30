This Chart Tells You Everything You Need To Know About Pairing Wine With Food

Wine can be an integral part of a meal. But for those who aren’t sure what to serve at their next dinner party, Wine Folly has created the perfect beginners’ wine chart.

Originally found through Visual.ly, the experts at Wine Folly made an infographic that breaks down the basics of every type of wine, including calorie count, alcohol content, and most importantly, which wines pair best with which food.

Having pizza? Try a nice Merlot. Ordering in some spicy Thai cuisine? Go with a sweet white, like a Moscato. Vegetarian? A dry white such as Pinot Gris will pair well with sautéed vegetables or flaky fish.

Never pair your dinner with the wrong wine again. Check out the chart below (click to enlarge).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.