HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Price On This California Wine Estate With A 100-Car Garage Was Just Slashed To $20 Million

Meredith Galante
wine house napa

Photo: http://www.villademadreestate.com/

An 80-acre wine estate in Fairfield, California was just price-chopped to $20 million, a $2 million discount (via the Wall Street Journal).The house features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, three auto barns, a wine cellar, and an indoor pool.

It’s being sold by the founder of auto-parts auction company Copart, who left his mark on the property with a trio of car barns that hold more than 100 vehicles, according to the WSJ,

The beauty is in the details in this home, with hand-painted ceilings and murals throughout.

With 80 acres of land, it could take all day to explore the property

The estate has a gated entrance

The grounds are very well manicured

Here's where they grow the grapes for the wine

This house looks like a hotel

The columns are the best part of the entrance

Inside, the house has marble and porcelain tile

The high ceilings make this room seem huge

A view from the second floor

The formal dining room has gold accents, really dressing it up

The kitchen is cozy, but elegant

The hand-painted ceiling adds a lot of flare to the kitchen

The mater bedroom also has a fireplace and a great place to hang a flat screen TV

The view from the bathtub is amazing

The indoor pool is a great selling point for the house

You can grill poolside

No wine estate would be complete without a wine cellar

Take a walk through the back of the house to get to one of your three auto barns

Inside, there's an antique gas station

It looks like Main Street, USA

Have a snack at your own vintage diner

This guy has a lot of really cool, old cars

There's even a pretty luxurious caretaker's home

