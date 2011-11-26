HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Price On This California Wine Estate With A 100-Car Garage Was Just Slashed To $20 Million

Photo: http://www.villademadreestate.com/

An 80-acre wine estate in Fairfield, California was just price-chopped to $20 million, a $2 million discount (via the Wall Street Journal).The house features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, three auto barns, a wine cellar, and an indoor pool.



It’s being sold by the founder of auto-parts auction company Copart, who left his mark on the property with a trio of car barns that hold more than 100 vehicles, according to the WSJ,

The beauty is in the details in this home, with hand-painted ceilings and murals throughout.

