14 simple hacks every wine drinker should know

There’s nothing better than unwinding after a long day with a tall glass of vino.

But what if your white wine isn’t cold enough yet, your trusty corkscrew breaks, or you slop red wine down your favourite white button up?

Never fear, because we rounded up the best tips that every oenophile should know. Keep scrolling to see our hacks.

NOW WATCH: Watch 2 armed gangs fight on a busy road in China



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.