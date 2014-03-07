The States That Love Wine The Most [MAP]

Andy Kiersz

People in Washington D.C. and New Hampshire love wine. West Virginians and Mississippians are less enthusiastic about their Merlot and Pinot Grigio.

We recently made a map showing wine consumption around the world, and now with data provided to Business Insider by the Beverage Information Group, we have brought that comparison home to the United States.

Here is how much wine per person each state consumed in 2013:

United States wine consumption mapBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from the Beverage Information Group

The nation’s capital is completely dominant in wine drinking. Residents of Washington D.C. consumed nearly 26 litres of wine per person in 2013. Outside of D.C., wine is most popular in the Northeast, the West, and Florida.

Here is a table showing the numbers:

United states wine consumption tableBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from the Beverage Information Group

