Wine Bottles All Over Napa Valley Were Shattered In The San Francisco Bay Area Earthquake

The San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday was rocked by the largest earthquake to hit the area in almost 25 years.

One of the biggest casualties so far from the quake, which struck about six miles south-southwest of Napa: The wine bottles of Napa Valley.

From Twitter user Anindya Chaudhuri, here’s a photo of the wine section of a local Safeway in American Canyon, the closest city to the epicentre of the quake:

David Duncan, the president and CEO of Silver Oak, tweeted out a couple photos of the company’s Napa Valley headquarters in the aftermath of the quake:

Here’s red wine spilled all over an American Canyon Wal-Mart aisle:

And another store aisle:

