We Discovered The Best Meatballs In New York City

Giada De Laurentiis, star of the Food Network’s “Giada at Home” and “Everyday Italian,” hosted “Meatball Madness” last night as part of the New York City Wine & Food Festival.The event, which is in its fourth year, is always popular and always delicious.



The masses flocked to Mercer Street to taste and choose the best meatball in New York City.

Donatella Arpaia won the people’s choice award, and L’Apicio won the judge’s award for best meatballs.

