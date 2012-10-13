We Discovered The Best Meatballs In New York City

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider
Giada De Laurentiis, star of the Food Network’s “Giada at Home” and “Everyday Italian,” hosted “Meatball Madness” last night as part of the New York City Wine & Food Festival.The event, which is in its fourth year, is always popular and always delicious.
The masses flocked to Mercer Street to taste and choose the best meatball in New York City.
Donatella Arpaia won the people’s choice award, and L’Apicio won the judge’s award for best meatballs.
The Meatball Shop guys looked like they were having a ton of fun, and their meatballs are famous here in the city.
Gramercy Tavern put a Mediterranean twist on its spicy lamb meatballs with yogurt sauce. This dish was among the more colourful of the night. By the end of the evening, tons of people were flocking to the popular restaurant's booth.
Missy Robbin's A Voce created Calabrian style meatballs. They were a great twist on the classic meatball.
The meatball pizza was our favourite of the night. The combination of the dough in the crust and the meatballs was delicious.
Alison Eighteen, a brasserie in the Flatiron District, created a homestyle meatball. Alison Eighteen was probably our second favourite dish of the night.
There were a lot of veal-based meatballs at the event, but the pork-based dishes were our favourite.
The restaurant, which operates out of a small stand on Sixth Avenue, had mozzarella, Parmesan, and ricotta cheese.
Fornelletto at the Borgata Hotel made Neapolitan veal and pork meatballs with lemon and capers. The dish was perfectly garnished, and didn't taste like anything else we had that night.
This meatball creation had a Mexican twist. We passed on tasting this one, since there was so much to try and we filled up quickly.
Beer and wine were flowing throughout the hall, keeping everyone hydrated. The pumpkin beer helped make the atmosphere feel like fall.
Godiva offered the perfect after-meatball snack—truffles. Our favourite was the extra-dark chocolate on the far left.
The Food Network served unique flavored cupcakes. Pictured here are the blueberry flavour. It tasted like a sweeter muffin.
The winner of the night would receive a $1,000 check from Pat LaFrieda, one of the city's biggest meat suppliers.
Giada De Laurentiis posed with the judges, including Geoffrey Zakarian (third from left), of Iron Chef America.
Here Donatella poses after finding out the big news. Her restaurant empire includes davidburke & donatella, Mia Dona, and Anthos.
