WindTV Broadcasts American Wind Industry Success Stories

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) has launched WindTV, a weekly showcase of video profiles of Americans whose lives have been positively impacted by the wind energy industry.



“The wind industry is a tremendous American success story,” said Denise Bode, CEO of AWEA. “Wind power is creating a new American manufacturing sector and jumpstarting rural economic development. But like every industry, wind energy is ultimately about individuals. These videos will help put names and faces on the $10 to $20 billion wind invests in the U.S. economy each year as well as the 75,000 U.S. wind energy jobs at more than 400 factories in 42 states.”

This week’s profile features Tim Hemphill, a farmer from Milford, IA. Hemphill, who has increased his financial security and diversified his sources of income. “Leasing land to wind power helps keep our family farm in the black,” Hemphill said.

