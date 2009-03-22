Windows Vista Exec's Solo Album Almost As Good As Vista

Former Microsoft (MSFT) Windows executive Jim Allchin, who left the company in early 2007, has had enough time on his hands to release a solo guitar-and-vocals album, “Enigma.”

It hit iTunes on Tuesday, and some comedian at Apple (AAPL) had the foresight to put it into the “What we’re listening to” featured section in Apple’s music store. (See below.) The music speaks for itself, but the reviews are incredible. Guess which reviewers work for Microsoft and which don’t.

Allchin’s guitar work is a Claptonesque tour de force. A refreshing and inspired first effort from a brilliant engineer now channeling his passion in a new creative direction. Overtones of the Allman brothers in their prime set Allchin apart as a bluesman to be reckoned with. Eager for more.

I’ve never heard of this guy (or whoman?) before or heard more than 11 seconds of one of his songs but this stuff is crazy good! Endigma Machine is rad! Buy this album RIGHT NOW like I”m going tto. :^)

This is literally one of the, if not THE, worst albums I’ve heard. I’d say it’s the “Ishtar” of music, but that would be doing a grave disservice to “Ishtar”. I cringe when I hear this, and I’m at a loss for words to describe why it’s so bad.

Is iTunes offering just anyone the opportunity to sell their crap on their sight…this is not Craig’s list!

Come on guys. The good reviews here are obviously from within the Washington state area, if you catch my drift. Jim, go back to management.

Here’s a bonus video of Jim shredding.



