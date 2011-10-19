Windows Tablets Coming In Q3 2012, Says Report

HP and Dell are on track to release tablets running Windows 8 in Q3 of 2012, says a report in DigiTimes.



The Taiwanese news source gets a lot of tips from suppliers, and that information can be off base– it reported that Samsung was interested in HP’s computer business earlier this year, forcing Samsung to issue a strong denial.

But the timing makes sense given how long it usually takes Microsoft to get a new version of Windows done.

Dell recently said that the company was placing more emphasis on Windows 8 after its Android tablets flopped. Earlier this summer, HP said it was working closely with Microsoft on Windows 8.

Michael Dell and Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer are slated to speak today at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco. Perhaps we’ll hear more then, but don’t count on it.

Meanwhile Apple reports earnings this afternoon after the bell, which will give all its competitors a reminder of how far they have to go to catch the hot-selling iPad.

