Windows Slaughters The Mac In February Sales

February computer sales numbers are in, and Microsoft (MSFT) is kicking Apple’s (AAPL) arse.



Over at the Microsoft Watch blog, Joe Wilcox crunches recent computer sales numbers from NPD and sees:

Windows sales in Feb are up 22% y/y, with revenue up 1.4%. (In this economy, that impresses us)

Apple (AAPL) Mac sales are down 16.7% y/y, with revenue down 23.3%

The economy is the obvious reason. Macs still average at $1500 per, while the popularity of cheap netbooks (a relatively new market segment Apple doesn’t meaningfully compete in) makes the average Windows machine only $555.

Joe makes a secondary point that’s an intriguing idea — he credits not only the economy and netbooks, but Microsoft’s “I’m a PC” ad campaign for putting Apple on the defensive.

We’re not sure if the ads below are making a bigger difference than price in this economy. But yes, marketing matters. And yes, the “I’m a PC” ads are better than those weird Jerry Seinfeld commercials.



