Here's How To Figure Out What Gadgets You'll Have To Replace When You Switch To Windows RT

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

If you want to know if your home printer, wireless mouse, or other computer gadget will work with Windows RT, Microsoft’s new tablet-oriented operating system, there’s now an easy way to find out.Microsoft has added Windows RT to its Windows Compatibility centre website. The site also lists the software and gadgets available with the full-blown version of Windows 8 and the older Windows 7.



More than 3,000 items that have been tested for the various versions of Windows, including mice, keyboards, game controllers, MP3 players, storage devices, graphics cards, cameras, and monitors … you get the idea.

A surprising number of devices work with Microsoft’s new operating system but a good number of them are labelled as “limited functionality.” Even one of Microsoft’s own keyboards, for example, isn’t fully supported. But if you get a Surface tablet, you’d probably want one of the special tablet cover/keyboard combos Microsoft sells anyway.

More consequentially, a lot of HP and Dell printers aren’t compatible.

One ironic example: Microsoft used to make an HD-DVD player for its Xbox video-game console. (HD-DVD was an old high-definition disc format abandoned in favour of Blu-ray.) It doesn’t work with RT—but it does work with Windows 8.

Don’t miss: The 10 Best Free Windows 8 Apps For Work And Play >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.