It used to be that Microsoft would release a new version of Windows and both its sales and stock price would spike.



No longer.

Reuters blog “The Knowledge Effect” put together an incredible series of charts showing how this trend.

It must be brutal to look at if you are a Microsoft executive or shareholder:

Photo: Reuters

