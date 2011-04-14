Windows Phone Will Soon Make Android And iPhone Look Slow

If you think your iPhone or Android phone has speedy Web browsing, you need to watch this video.



This is Microsoft demonstrating an HTML5 app on an iPhone 4 (left), Samsung Nexus S running Android (right), and IE9 on the next version of Windows Phone (middle), which will ship this fall.

You can guess who wins.

The surprising thing was the margin. It’s not even close. The iPhone was particularly poky.

Understand that this is a cherry-picked demo — not all Web sites or HTML5 apps will see such a difference. The speed also relies on hardware acceleration, meaning that certain phones will perform better than others.

But it shows that Microsoft is not quite ready to be dismissed as an also-ran in the mobile race.

See also: Windows Phone Is Getting A Faster Browser And Cooler Apps This Fall.



