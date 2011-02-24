Microsoft's Windows Phone 7 Update Is A Disaster

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Microsoft just rolled out an update to Windows Phone 7, and what should be routine has turned into a fiasco.For some phones, the update just fails and you have to reboot the phone (without the update) — for other phones, the update “bricks” the phone, i.e. turns it into a paperweight.



This is bad news for Microsoft as it tries to gain a foothold in the mobile market (and also for Nokia, which must be wondering just what it’s betting its future on).

As Ars Technica points out, unlike Google‘s Android, Windows Phone has stronger hardware requirements and a more uniform software base, which should make those kinds of updates more convenient. (Ironically, this update is apparently intended to make updating the phone easier.)

Microsoft’s comment: “We are investigating reports related to the Windows Phone update process and will provide additional information and guidance as it becomes available.”

