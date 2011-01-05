Windows Phone Update Coming This Week

Photo: Samsung.com

Veteran Microsoft technology reviewer and reporter Paul Thurott says that Microsoft will announce the first update to Windows Phone 7 before Steve Ballmer’s CES keynote on Wednesday night. However, the update won’t actually start appearing on new phones until February, confirming earlier reports.The update will include copy-and-paste and a CDMA antenna to support Verizon and other networks, and will probably also introduce looser restrictions for developers. It’s code-named “nodo” or “No doughnuts,” but not because an Android update was called doughnut, as Thurott thought. Rather, according to Windows Phone 7 developer Charlie Kindel, the name came after a Microsoft developer failed to bring doughnuts to a meeting as promised.



Thurott also confirms earlier reports of a major Phone 7 update codenamed Mango, which will include a mobile version of Internet Explorer 9 and unspecified “entertainment” updates. No word on when Mango will be released, but it’s probably coming by the end of 2011.

Thurott is a reliable source for Windows Phone 7, as Microsoft has revealed a lot of information to him under non-disclosure agreements so he could write “Windows Phone Secrets,” a book on the company’s latest mobile OS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.