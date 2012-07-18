Windows Phones Will Finally Get A Feature They've Been Missing For Years

Your only option for taking a screenshot on Windows Phone currently is to photograph the screen, but The Verge reports that this is coming to an end with Windows Phone 8.



You’ll be able to take screenshots by pressing Windows key and camera button.

It’s not an often-used feature, but when you need a screenshot, there’s no better solution.

Windows Phone 8 is expected to ship in October.

Click here to learn about even more features coming to Windows Phone 8 >

