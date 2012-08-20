Windows Phone Is On Track To Overtake BlackBerry In The U.S. By November

The latest StatCounter data reveals that Windows Phone usage will overtake BlackBerry usage in the U.S. by November, reports WM Power User.



Given that this news comes from a Windows fan site, we’re staying sceptical.

StatCounter is a website statistics tracking suite — think of it as another version of Google Analytics. People have to opt in to use it, so it’s not necessarily an accurate representation of the Internet as a whole.

The latest comScore data actually shows that usage has decreased slightly for both Windows Phone and BlackBerry.

And as the graph illustrates below, this statistic has more to do with people turning away from BlackBerry than it does with people turning to Windows Phone.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is gearing up for its big launch of the next version of its Windows Phone software called Windows Phone 8. Windows Phone 8 will run on a new generation of high-powered devices. Nokia is expected to announce its first Windows 8 device at a press event on September 5.

