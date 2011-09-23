We Finally Get A Release Date For Windows Phone's Big Mango Update

If you’ve been waiting to receive the new Windows Phone Mango update from Microsoft, your wait is almost over.



Mango, which includes a variety of great new features, will begin rolling out to AT&T Windows Phones on September 27th, Windows Phone Central reports.

The HTC Surround, LG Quantum, and Samsung Focus (version 1.3) will be the first to get the update, with the HTC HD7S to come next in mid-October.

The Samsung Focus (version 1.4) will get the update on October 31st.

In order to install the update on your Windows Phone, you’ll need to download a new version of Microsoft’s Zune software. We still don’t know why you have to do this–just imagine if you had to reinstall iTunes every time a new iPhone update got pushed out.

We expect several new phones running Windows Phone Mango this fall from the likes of Nokia, ZTE, Acer, Samsung, LG, and more.

