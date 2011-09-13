Windows Phone's Next HUGE Update Is On Our Doorstep: Here's Why It Rocks

Photo: Ellis Hamburger
Windows Phone Mango could be the messianic update we’ve all been hoping for, elevating Windows Phone 7 to iOS heights.Mango stands out as a landmark update because it hopes to replace many third party apps (like Yelp, Twitter, and Facebook) with incredible built-in functionality and integration.
At Microsoft’s Build developer conference this week, we expect to hear a bit about Mango. Many have pegged the release date as early as September 15.
Still unsure about whether Mango can dig Windows Phone out of its sub-5% market share hole? Here are Mango’s best features that will make you think twice about iOS 5 and Android Gingerbread.
A brand new Notifications screen feeds you updates from all of your social networks, or pick just one.
Speak out text messages when you're in the car or when you have lazy fingers. Voice commands also work with Bing Search.
Internet Explorer for desktops is a browser we love to hate, but IE 9 for Mango is blazing fast at rendering HTML 5.
Microsoft Office and Windows SkyDrive work like a dream on Mango. Sharing files and editing documents is a snap.
To compete with iOS and Android, Mango needs many 'essential' apps like SugarSync, Spotify, Instagram, Instapaper, and more.
Sure, there are many alternatives to these apps, but in order to make switching easy for users, Windows Phone 7 needs to get all of our favourite iOS and Android apps, or at least some real 'killer apps' to entice us.
If we were Microsoft, we'd somehow persuade Bungie (the makers of the lucrative Halo series, an Xbox exclusive) to draw up a groundbreaking game for Windows Phone. We're tired of physics-based bird-slinging games on our iPhones.
We don't have all the details in line quite yet, but we're looking at some new phones from Samsung, HTC, ZTE, Fujitsu, LG, Acer, Toshiba and Nokia.
Windows Phone 7 is known for its intense speed and responsiveness--these new devices will surely not disappoint. Some of them will even boast ultra-bright 4.3 inch qHD screens.
Plus, AT&T just announced that all its current Windows Phones (like the Samsung Focus) will receive the Mango update.
