Windows Phone's Next HUGE Update Is On Our Doorstep: Here's Why It Rocks

Windows Phone Mango could be the messianic update we’ve all been hoping for, elevating Windows Phone 7 to iOS heights.Mango stands out as a landmark update because it hopes to replace many third party apps (like Yelp, Twitter, and Facebook) with incredible built-in functionality and integration.



At Microsoft’s Build developer conference this week, we expect to hear a bit about Mango. Many have pegged the release date as early as September 15.

Still unsure about whether Mango can dig Windows Phone out of its sub-5% market share hole? Here are Mango’s best features that will make you think twice about iOS 5 and Android Gingerbread.

