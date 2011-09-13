Windows Phone's Next HUGE Update Is On Our Doorstep: Here's Why It Rocks

Ellis Hamburger
asus windows phone 7 device

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Windows Phone Mango could be the messianic update we’ve all been hoping for, elevating Windows Phone 7 to iOS heights.Mango stands out as a landmark update because it hopes to replace many third party apps (like Yelp, Twitter, and Facebook) with incredible built-in functionality and integration.

At Microsoft’s Build developer conference this week, we expect to hear a bit about Mango. Many have pegged the release date as early as September 15.

Still unsure about whether Mango can dig Windows Phone out of its sub-5% market share hole? Here are Mango’s best features that will make you think twice about iOS 5 and Android Gingerbread.

Facebook Chat, which is still gaining popularity, works right out of the box.

Mango and Facebook play nice in another way: tagging pictures is native and dead simple.

A brand new Notifications screen feeds you updates from all of your social networks, or pick just one.

Mango's Twitter integration is even tighter than iOS 5's Twitter integration

Mango lets you natively post status updates to one or multiple social networks simultaneously

Speak out text messages when you're in the car or when you have lazy fingers. Voice commands also work with Bing Search.

Internet Explorer for desktops is a browser we love to hate, but IE 9 for Mango is blazing fast at rendering HTML 5.

Click here to check out an HTML 5 'Speed Reading' test that compares iOS, Mango, and Android >

The new Local Scout feature is like built-in Yelp for your Windows Phone.

Microsoft Office and Windows SkyDrive work like a dream on Mango. Sharing files and editing documents is a snap.

Mango has native apps, but what about third party apps?

To compete with iOS and Android, Mango needs many 'essential' apps like SugarSync, Spotify, Instagram, Instapaper, and more.

Sure, there are many alternatives to these apps, but in order to make switching easy for users, Windows Phone 7 needs to get all of our favourite iOS and Android apps, or at least some real 'killer apps' to entice us.

If we were Microsoft, we'd somehow persuade Bungie (the makers of the lucrative Halo series, an Xbox exclusive) to draw up a groundbreaking game for Windows Phone. We're tired of physics-based bird-slinging games on our iPhones.

So which phones will run Mango?

We don't have all the details in line quite yet, but we're looking at some new phones from Samsung, HTC, ZTE, Fujitsu, LG, Acer, Toshiba and Nokia.

Windows Phone 7 is known for its intense speed and responsiveness--these new devices will surely not disappoint. Some of them will even boast ultra-bright 4.3 inch qHD screens.

Plus, AT&T just announced that all its current Windows Phones (like the Samsung Focus) will receive the Mango update.

Now check out...

Our Full Walkthrough Of Windows Phone Mango >
Will Windows 8 Blow Everyone Away Like MSFT Thinks It Will? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.