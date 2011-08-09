Windows Phone Manager Quits To Start Mystery Company

Charlie Kindel, one of the most public faces of Microsoft’s Windows Phone group, has quit Microsoft after 21 years to start his own company.



Kindel was charged with getting developers on board for the new platform, and he and his team have done a pretty good job so far — Windows Phone has more than 25,000 apps after less than nine months on market. But it still trails behind the hundreds of thousands of apps available for the iPhone and Android. A lack of long-tail apps is really the only glaring gap in Microsoft’s mobile platform, which is otherwise a solid competitor.

Kindel reported the news on his personal blog this morning and posted his good-bye email. It’s mostly full of inside jokes, but one funny bit:

To my kids: No, just because I don’t work at Microsoft anymore you many not use Google. Remember, every time you use Google, a puppy dies.

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is famously hardcore about using Microsoft products and reportedly bought his kids Zunes and wouldn’t let them use iPods.

He also posted a picture of his first Microsoft badge from 1990:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.