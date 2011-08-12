Windows Phone Is Such A Dud, It Finished Behind Bada Last Quarter

Photo: AP

New statistics from research firm Gartner show how far Microsoft still has to go in the mobile space: last quarter, Windows Phone finished behind Bada.Yes, Bada — Samsung’s mobile phone platform.



While most Samsung smartphones run Android (and a few run Windows Phone), Samsung also ships some feature phones and smartphones running its own operating system, particularly in Europe.

Last quarter, Samsung sold 2 million Bada smartphones, while all Windows Phone partners combined sold 1.7 million.

Microsoft has done a great job building the next version of Windows Phone (Mango), and it has a committed partner in Nokia, whose Symbian OS still has 22% of the market. Next year, Nokia will stop shipping Symbian completely and is going to put its biggest marketing push ever behind its new Windows Phones.

But for now, Windows Phone is a non-starter.

That said, HP’s WebOS (formerly Palm) didn’t even make the chart.

Meanwhile, Android continues to run away with the market, up to 43% worldwide share.

Here’s the full list:

Operating System

2Q11

Units

2Q11 Market Share (%)

2Q10

Units

2Q10 Market Share (%)

Android

46,775.9

43.4

10,652.7

17.2

Symbian

23,853.2

22.1

25,386.8

40.9

iOS

19,628.8

18.2

8,743.0

14.1

Research In Motion

12,652.3

11.7

11,628.8

18.7

Bada

2,055.8

1.9

577.0

0.9

Microsoft

1,723.8

1.6

3,058.8

4.9

Others

1,050.6

1.0

2,010.9

3.2

Total

107,740.4

100.0

62,058.1

100.0

