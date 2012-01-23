Another Analyst Firm Says That Windows Phone Will Beat The iPhone By 2015

Windows Phone will surpass iPhone in market share in 2015, according to research firm iSuppli.



iSuppli attributes the giant increase in market share over the next few years “largely” to the introduction of the Nokia Lumia 900, which Nokia launched at CES last week in Las Vegas.

In 2015, Android will lead the two runners up by a very hefty margin with 58.1% market share.

iSuppli joins Gartner and IDC, which made the same prediction last year (in April, and in March, respectively).

See below for the chart from iSuppli, via WMPowerUser:

Photo: iSuppli

