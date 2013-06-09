New Windows Phone Interface Looks Like It Has A Notification centre

A Reddit user bought a Lumia 920 on eBay that came loaded with a pre-release version of the next major Windows Phone update, we learn via Engadget.



The main takeaway here is the presence of a notification centre, which has been missing from Windows Phone for a while. WP 8 wonks will want to check out these screenshots to see other small details that have been tweaked.

No idea how a slip-up like this could have occurred, but let’s use it as an opportunity to check out some screenshots of what your Windows Phone interface might look like in the future.

This looks mostly familiar.

Notifications!

Check out loads more screenshots on PoppingSeed’s Flickr page >

