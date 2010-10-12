Everything You Need To Know About Windows Phone 7

Photo: AP
Microsoft launched Windows Phone 7, it’s revamped mobile operating system, today. We had wall to wall coverage of the event.In case you missed anything, here’s the complete hit list:
- Here’s what Microsoft can do to make sure it’s not a flop.
- We liked our first hands-on with Windows Phone 7.
- Here’s a complete guide to all WP7 handsets that coming.
- Microsoft’s ads for WP7 are clever, but confusing.
- Microsoft’s new handsets could lead to it selling more mobile services.
- We tried to yell questions at Steve Ballmer. He was annoyed.
- Developers should dive into the Windows Phone platform to grab a first mover’s advantage.
- Here’s all the most important apps available for WP7 at launch.
- A video of Xbox on the Windows Phone.
- Our live blog of the launch event.
