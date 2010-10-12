Everything You Need To Know About Windows Phone 7

Steve Ballmer greets Ralph De La Vega of AT&T

Photo: AP

Microsoft launched Windows Phone 7, it’s revamped mobile operating system, today. We had wall to wall coverage of the event.In case you missed anything, here’s the complete hit list:



Here’s what Microsoft can do to make sure it’s not a flop.

We liked our first hands-on with Windows Phone 7.

Here’s a complete guide to all WP7 handsets that coming.

Microsoft’s ads for WP7 are clever, but confusing.

Microsoft’s new handsets could lead to it selling more mobile services.

We tried to yell questions at Steve Ballmer. He was annoyed.

Developers should dive into the Windows Phone platform to grab a first mover’s advantage.

Here’s all the most important apps available for WP7 at launch.

A video of Xbox on the Windows Phone.

Our live blog of the launch event.

